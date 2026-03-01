Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

EVTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Evertec has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.19%.Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evertec will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evertec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

