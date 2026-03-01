EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

