Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $58,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $76.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

