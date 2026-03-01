Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Everest Group worth $29,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group by 1,863.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Everest Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,425,000 after buying an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EG opened at $335.29 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $370.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($18.39) earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Everest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share (record 3/13, payable 3/27), which supports income-focused investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow.

Aster Capital Management (DIFC) filed a new 13F stake (2,734 shares, roughly $958k), a modest institutional buy that can be viewed as a vote of confidence.

Zacks increased some near-term quarterly forecasts — notably Q3 2027 EPS to $12.11 (from $9.71) and a small raise to Q1 2027 to $17.75 — suggesting pockets of upside in later quarters.

Zacks Research kept a "Hold" rating on EG while publishing a mix of revisions; consensus full-year EPS used in published coverage remains near $47.93 (Zacks also published longer-term FY2028 of $60.97).

Market commentary and a valuation review note provide context on recent share momentum vs. analyst targets; read for valuation/target-gap analysis.

Zacks cut several key EPS forecasts: Q4 2027 down sharply to $10.97 (from $13.51), Q2 2027 to $17.36 (from $18.61), Q2 2026 to $16.40 (from $16.85), FY2027 to $58.19 (from $59.46) and trimmed FY2026 to $53.99 (from $55.28). These downgrades increase near-term earnings risk and are the primary driver putting downward pressure on the stock.

Recent quarterly results showed a slight EPS miss vs. estimates (and year-over-year revenue decline), which magnifies investor sensitivity to the analyst cuts and may keep volatility elevated until subsequent quarterly results provide clarity.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

About Everest Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

