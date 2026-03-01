Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 226.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,769 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $25,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467,656 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,540,000 after buying an additional 254,317 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,514,000 after buying an additional 172,479 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 109,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Everest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share (record 3/13, payable 3/27), which supports income-focused investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow.

Positive Sentiment: Aster Capital Management (DIFC) filed a new 13F stake (2,734 shares, roughly $958k), a modest institutional buy that can be viewed as a vote of confidence. Aster Capital Buys EG Shares

Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased some near-term quarterly forecasts — notably Q3 2027 EPS to $12.11 (from $9.71) and a small raise to Q1 2027 to $17.75 — suggesting pockets of upside in later quarters.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a "Hold" rating on EG while publishing a mix of revisions; consensus full-year EPS used in published coverage remains near $47.93 (Zacks also published longer-term FY2028 of $60.97).

Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and a valuation review note provide context on recent share momentum vs. analyst targets; read for valuation/target-gap analysis. Valuation Check

Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several key EPS forecasts: Q4 2027 down sharply to $10.97 (from $13.51), Q2 2027 to $17.36 (from $18.61), Q2 2026 to $16.40 (from $16.85), FY2027 to $58.19 (from $59.46) and trimmed FY2026 to $53.99 (from $55.28). These downgrades increase near-term earnings risk and are the primary driver putting downward pressure on the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a slight EPS miss vs. estimates (and year-over-year revenue decline), which magnifies investor sensitivity to the analyst cuts and may keep volatility elevated until subsequent quarterly results provide clarity.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.21.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:EG opened at $335.29 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $370.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($18.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Featured Articles

