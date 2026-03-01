Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $6.03 billion and $64.66 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,926.09 or 1.00537697 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 6,032,324,917 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 6,035,715,818.61029241. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99926264 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $76,395,281.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

