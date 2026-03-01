Erste Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,646,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,194,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,074.00 to $1,092.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. The trade was a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PH opened at $1,009.11 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $947.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $844.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Stories

