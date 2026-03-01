Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 53,854 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,418 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,854 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 603,140 shares of company stock valued at $37,660,139 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

