Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after acquiring an additional 213,667 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

SLNO opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 15.88. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.88 and a beta of -3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

Soleno Therapeutics News Summary

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLNO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

Featured Stories

