Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,004,000 after buying an additional 1,089,599 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,843,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $35.84 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

