Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Abivax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,267,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abivax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abivax by 52.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 870,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 299,770 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 787,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Abivax by 12.6% in the second quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 622,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,553 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABVX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abivax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Abivax from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Abivax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Abivax in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Abivax Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $148.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4.92) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abivax Company Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

