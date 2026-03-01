Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,670,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $40,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 65.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,999,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,123 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.3%
NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $8.46 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MBLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.
Mobileye Global Profile
Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.
Founded in 1999 by Prof.
