Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.27 and a 200-day moving average of $606.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

