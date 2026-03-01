EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

EOG opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

