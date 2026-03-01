Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 67,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 994,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enveric Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enveric Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 39.32% of Enveric Biosciences worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enveric Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research platform leverages proprietary medicinal chemistry to design, synthesize and optimize molecules derived from established psychoactive compounds, with a goal of improving safety, efficacy and tolerability compared with traditional formulations.

Enveric’s preclinical pipeline features synthetic analogs of ibogaine, psilocybin and MDMA, each engineered to enhance therapeutic outcomes in conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.