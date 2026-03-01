Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

TRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $11.93 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $455.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 565.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

