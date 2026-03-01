Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Enpro accounts for approximately 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.14% of Enpro worth $54,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 67.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Enpro by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $286.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.73.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,241.28. This represents a 78.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,808. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,153 shares of company stock worth $2,518,789. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

