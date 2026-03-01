Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ENLV stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $272.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company’s lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

