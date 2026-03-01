Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$231.01 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.78. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

In other news, insider Daniel Dickson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,899,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 270,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,139,149.76. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.

Read Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.