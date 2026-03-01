Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$231.01 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.78. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38.
Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver
In other news, insider Daniel Dickson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,899,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 270,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,139,149.76. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.
