Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,368,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Enbridge by 38.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,213,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,620,000 after buying an additional 2,989,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $132,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.87%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

