Enbridge Inc $ENB is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,575 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 5.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $182,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Enbridge by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

