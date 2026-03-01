Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 790,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 357,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 19.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.65.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

