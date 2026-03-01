Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after buying an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Topline ACHIEVE‑3 results for type 2 diabetes showed meaningful A1C and weight benefits for Lilly’s oral GLP‑1 in a head‑to‑head setting, reinforcing the drug’s commercial and regulatory potential. Lilly reports ACHIEVE-3 trial outcomes for type 2 diabetes
- Positive Sentiment: Detailed Phase 3/Lancet results show orforglipron outperformed oral semaglutide on A1C and weight in ACHIEVE‑3, strengthening Lilly’s case for market share and supporting upcoming regulatory timelines (U.S. obesity decision possible in Q2). Orforglipron Lancet results PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: CHMP issued a positive opinion for expanded EU use of Olumiant (baricitinib) in adolescents with severe alopecia areata — a near‑term regulatory win that expands labeled indications and revenue opportunities in Europe. Olumiant CHMP positive opinion PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform and $1,250 PT, signaling institutional confidence in Lilly’s obesity leadership; coupled with recent price‑target increases from other shops, this boosts investor conviction. RBC Capital initiates Eli Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile media/TV endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer recommending Lilly over Novo Nordisk) are supportive for retail flows and sentiment toward LLY. Jim Cramer Recommends Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters published additional trial safety data giving a more detailed picture of side effects — useful context for regulators and investors but not a clear negative or positive on balance. Reuters: additional data on weight-loss pill
- Neutral Sentiment: Health‑care stocks broadly moved higher today, which can amplify sector leaders’ moves but may reflect macro/flow dynamics rather than company‑specific fundamentals. Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher
- Negative Sentiment: Smaller rivals (e.g., Viking Therapeutics) and other entrants remain active in the obesity space — a potential long‑term competitive risk that could pressure pricing and market share over time. Viking Therapeutics profile
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $930.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.