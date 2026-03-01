Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after buying an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $930.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.