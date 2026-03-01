Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and traded as low as $7.67. Electrovaya shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 519,569 shares.

Electrovaya Trading Down 3.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya is a Canadian developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery products, serving a range of industries including electric transportation, industrial material handling and stationary energy storage. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company designs and produces battery cells, modules and complete energy storage systems that leverage proprietary nanotechnology to deliver high energy density, long cycle life and enhanced safety features.

The company’s product portfolio includes scalable battery modules for electric buses and commercial vehicles, battery packs for forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as containerized energy storage units for grid stabilization, load shifting and renewable energy integration.

