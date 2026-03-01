EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Merchants Bancorp $MBIN

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Merchants Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 121.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Martin A. Schroeter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $501,178.86. This trade represents a 33.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 3.8%

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company’s primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

