EJF Capital LLC Invests $2.38 Million in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. BankUnited accounts for about 1.4% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BankUnited as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,163,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 185,937 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 174,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 118,067 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in BankUnited by 11.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 334,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Susquehanna raised shares of BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BankUnited from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,358.08. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $46.66 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

