EJF Capital LLC Boosts Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. $CARE

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Carter Bankshares accounts for about 1.8% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.73% of Carter Bankshares worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 140.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 113.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 44.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Freedom Capital raised Carter Bankshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $460.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

