EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. Simmons First National accounts for 2.5% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Simmons First National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 52.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 164,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.68 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is -30.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 target price on Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

