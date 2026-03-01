Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,053,218 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 29th total of 8,866,066 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Key Stories Impacting Docusign
Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO comments eased fears that AI will cannibalize enterprise software, sparking a session where DocuSign and other software names traded up — a sentiment boost that can help stabilize shares if sustained. DocuSign, MongoDB, Workiva, Elastic, and PagerDuty Stocks Trade Up, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: AAII published a comparative piece weighing DocuSign vs. EverCommerce, useful for investors doing relative-value or thematic SaaS allocations but not a near-term catalyst. Which Is a Better Investment, DocuSign, Inc. or EverCommerce Inc. Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures for February appear to contain errors (showing 0 shares/NaN changes) and therefore offer no clear signal about bearish positioning — treat that data as unreliable until restated. (Data source summary)
- Negative Sentiment: A MarketBeat piece framing the software sell-off singled out DocuSign as exposed to AI-driven commoditization and product concentration risks, arguing the company lacks the durable moats that protect other AI beneficiaries — this narrative pressures valuations and investor confidence. AI Is Separating Software Winners From Losers, 2 Experts Explain (DOCU)
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary asking whether it’s time to reassess DocuSign after a prolonged share-price slump highlights sizable multi-timeframe declines and reinforces a cautious investor stance; such coverage can prolong negative momentum. Is It Time To Reassess DocuSign (DOCU) After Its Prolonged Share Price Slump
- Negative Sentiment: A director (Teresa Briggs) executed a small sale (~364 shares, ~$16k). The size is modest, so it’s more a datapoint than a major red flag, but insider selling can be perceived negatively in a down market. SEC Filing: Insider Sale by Teresa Briggs
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Docusign news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $402,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $944,183.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,561.01. The trade was a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Docusign Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of DOCU opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. Docusign has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.
Docusign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.
DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.
