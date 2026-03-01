Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,053,218 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 29th total of 8,866,066 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Docusign news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $402,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $944,183.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,561.01. The trade was a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Docusign by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 5.4% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. Docusign has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

