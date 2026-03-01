DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOOM. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on DMC Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.25.

DMC Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BOOM opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.57. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Schladen sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $106,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 532,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,748. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 908.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

