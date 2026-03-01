Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,086 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $103,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.49%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,216,672 shares in the company, valued at $354,733,696. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.