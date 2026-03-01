DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $122.31 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $122.31 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00005003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeXe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe launched on September 28th, 2020. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 83,733,681.65159213 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.40914434 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $8,327,765.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.