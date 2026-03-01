DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) Short Interest Update

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVSGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,919 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 29th total of 119,942 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DevvStream in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DevvStream

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DevvStream stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.79% of DevvStream at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DevvStream Stock Down 4.8%

DevvStream stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. DevvStream has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DevvStream Company Profile

DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

