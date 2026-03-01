DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) Short Interest Update

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,919 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 29th total of 119,942 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DevvStream in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DevvStream stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in DevvStream Corp. ( NASDAQ:DEVS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.79% of DevvStream at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DevvStream stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. DevvStream has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

