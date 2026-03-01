Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 229.86% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY‑2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY‑2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Article Link

Q4 beat and raised FY‑2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY‑2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Article Link

Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI‑optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Article Link

AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI‑optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full‑year revenue and signaled durability in its data‑center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Article Link

Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full‑year revenue and signaled durability in its data‑center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Article Link

Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Supply‑chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Article Link

Supply‑chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts are uniformly bullish: some firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley) remain cautious and maintain underweight ratings with lower targets, reminding investors there is still debate on valuation and sustainability. Article Link

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

