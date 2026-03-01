Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.63, Zacks reports. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Delek US's conference call:

The company raised its Enterprise Optimization Plan (EOP) target to at least $200 million annual run rate, saying EOP contributed about $50 million to Q4 results and is a sustained, company-wide initiative to boost free cash flow.

Delek US Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of DK opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Delek US has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Delek US

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Delek US by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS sharply beat estimates — Delek reported $2.31 EPS versus a consensus near ($0.19), driven by cost cuts and refinery relief that reversed prior losses; that surprise profit is the main immediate catalyst for the stock rise. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

