Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Price Performance

DCTH opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 0.37. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,572,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 128.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 394,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

More Delcath Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delcath Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported Q4 and full‑year 2025 results with Q4 revenue of $20.7M and full‑year revenue of $85.2M; EPS of ($0.05) beat consensus by $0.01 — evidence of improving commercial execution. BusinessWire Release

Company reported Q4 and full‑year 2025 results with Q4 revenue of $20.7M and full‑year revenue of $85.2M; EPS of ($0.05) beat consensus by $0.01 — evidence of improving commercial execution. Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting at least $100M in revenue for 2026 and plans to expand to ~40 treatment centers, signaling a clear growth roadmap and potential material revenue upside if execution continues. Seeking Alpha

Management is targeting at least $100M in revenue for 2026 and plans to expand to ~40 treatment centers, signaling a clear growth roadmap and potential material revenue upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Company updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to ~$100.0M (effectively in line with consensus ~100.1M); guidance confirms the growth target but leaves little upside vs. street estimates absent faster center rollout or higher per‑center revenue. MarketBeat Earnings

Company updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to ~$100.0M (effectively in line with consensus ~100.1M); guidance confirms the growth target but leaves little upside vs. street estimates absent faster center rollout or higher per‑center revenue. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $23 to $19 but kept a “buy” rating—still implying substantial upside from current levels, though the downgrade signals more conservative near‑term expectations from at least one sell‑side shop. Street Insider

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company’s core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.