Degen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degen has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen launched on January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,959,960,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. The official message board for Degen is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,959,960,172.41736808 with 21,973,865,813.4416959 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00071361 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $2,622,396.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

