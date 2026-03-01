DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.82 Million

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $125.00 million and $8.82 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Profile

DeepBook Protocol’s genesis date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,918,962,260 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,918,962,260.61111 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.02559391 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $10,525,966.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

