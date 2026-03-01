Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Stock Price Down 60.6% – Should You Sell?

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 60.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

