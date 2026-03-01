Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in February

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,887 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the January 29th total of 12,474 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,202 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,202 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.