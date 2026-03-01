CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,149,875 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 3,055,248 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,367,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,367,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CXApp Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CXApp stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.87. CXApp has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CXApp by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CXApp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CXApp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CXApp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

