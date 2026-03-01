Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

