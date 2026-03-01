Cookie One Day Volume Hits $2.62 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,516.66 or 0.99377099 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,892,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,978,036 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,892,387 with 704,977,988 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.01815015 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $3,191,561.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

