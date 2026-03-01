Contrasting Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and Palantir Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $145.84 million 1.49 -$48.53 million ($0.46) -8.17 Palantir Technologies $4.48 billion 73.31 $1.63 billion $0.63 217.76

Profitability

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Backblaze and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -17.56% -27.65% -12.13% Palantir Technologies 36.31% 23.81% 19.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Backblaze and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 1 1 7 0 2.67 Palantir Technologies 2 10 14 2 2.57

Backblaze currently has a consensus target price of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 91.87%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $187.96, indicating a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Backblaze has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Backblaze on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies. The company was founded by Alexander Ceadmon Karp, Peter Andreas Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Dale Gettings in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.