Connor Kevin O Sells 9,615 Shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin O sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $523,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,141,169.28. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 493.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,107,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,037,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,449,000 after buying an additional 1,750,998 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,592,000 after buying an additional 1,717,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,401,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,066,000 after buying an additional 1,486,153 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 245.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,987,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

