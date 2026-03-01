Compound Price Tops $18.00 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $179.39 million and $46.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $18.00 or 0.00026931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,357.85 or 0.42407630 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,965,509 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,965,508.82998478 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 18.25921954 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 626 active market(s) with $47,851,776.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.