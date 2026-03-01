Comparing Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) & Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Passur Aerospace and Park Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passur Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00 Park Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Passur Aerospace and Park Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Park Aerospace 13.14% 9.28% 8.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park Aerospace $62.03 million 8.49 $5.88 million $0.43 61.46

This table compares Passur Aerospace and Park Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Park Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace.

Volatility and Risk

Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8.97, meaning that its stock price is 797% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Park Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Passur Aerospace on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passur Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

