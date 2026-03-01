Comparing Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) and iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) and Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Everybody Loves Languages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 12.55% 11.05% 7.75% Everybody Loves Languages 9.89% 7.93% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iHuman and Everybody Loves Languages, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everybody Loves Languages 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $126.34 million 0.70 $13.51 million $0.28 6.18 Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million N/A $310,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares iHuman and Everybody Loves Languages”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Everybody Loves Languages.

Risk & Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -21.65, indicating that its share price is 2,265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHuman beats Everybody Loves Languages on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Everybody Loves Languages

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

