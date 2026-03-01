Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,573.6667.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,430.19 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,157.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,475. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock worth $50,162,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 624.4% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,271.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

