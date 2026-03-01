CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COSO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CoastalSouth Bancshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of COSO stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.59. CoastalSouth Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. CoastalSouth Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoastalSouth Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COSO. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

